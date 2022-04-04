The chairman of the Ra’am party, Mansour Abbas, on Sunday canceled a plan to deliver a recorded speech in Hebrew and Arabic that would have addressed, among other things, the party's position on the recent wave of terrorist attacks in Israel, some carried out by Israeli Arabs.

Muhammad Majadele, a Channel 12 News commentator on Arab affairs, estimated that the decision to cancel the speech stemmed from disagreements within the party and the Islamic Movement regarding the content of the statement.

According to Majadele, the Islamic Movement believes Abbas went too far with some of his statements regarding the wave of terrorist attacks and fears criticism from the Arab public.

The statements condemning the recent terrorist attacks in Israel were posted by Abbas on Twitter and were also conveyed in interviews with the Israeli media.

With the exception of one case, Ra’am’s Knesset members did not share the condemnation messages on their Facebook accounts, nor do they appear on Ra'am's Facebook page. In addition, the leaders of the southern faction of the Islamic Movement refrained from posting on their Facebook pages the statements condemning the terrorist attacks.