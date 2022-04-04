A man was arrested on Sunday after police said he shot and killed his wife while she was attending her child's swimming class at a Jewish community center in Miami-Dade, NBC 6 reported.

The shooting happened just after 2:00 p.m. in the pool area at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center on Northeast 25th Avenue, according to police.

Miami-Dade Police officials said a 45-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, and officers recovered a firearm.

Cell phone footage showed the man being escorted from the scene in handcuffs. His identity is unknown.

The incident is not antisemitic in nature, and officials with the JCC said the shooting was the result of a "domestic situation".

"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family," read a message on the JCC’s website. "Thankfully, years of drills and numerous safety protocols ensured the safety of our members, staff, and community."

Officials confirmed the woman and man were married but did not have children in common.

Police said there were no other injuries, and the child was being cared for by relatives.