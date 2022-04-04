The regime in Jordan is facing increasing criticism at home and especially amid the warming of relations with Israel, which has recently been reflected in the signing of bilateral agreements and a series of visits by senior Israeli officials to Amman.

This past Friday, following prayers at the mosques, the Islamic Movement and the National Forum for Supporting the Palestinian Resistance and Preserving the Homeland held a demonstration in the center of Amman to mark Land Day and the anniversary of the IDF operation 1968 against Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations in Jordan.

The demonstrators carried posters against the peace agreement with Israel and in support of the “Palestinian resistance”. In addition, a poster was displayed in support of Dia Hamarsha, the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in Bnei Brak last week in which five people were murdered.

Jordan signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994 but its parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.

The Jordanian parliament has in the past approved a proposal to establish a committee to reevaluate all formal ties with Israel, including the peace agreement. That decision does not necessarily mean that the peace accords with Israel will be annulled, as such a decision requires the approval of the government, the royal palace and the council advising Jordan's King Abdullah II.