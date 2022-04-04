Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday evening claimed a "great victory" in the country’s general election, as partial results gave his Fidesz party the lead, AFP reported.

"We have won a great victory -- a victory so great you can perhaps see it from the moon and certainly from Brussels," he said to a jubilant crowd chanting his name.

Early results from the election showed a strong lead for Orban’s right-wing party as he seeks a fourth consecutive term.

With 63 percent of the votes counted, Orban's Fidesz party had gained 55.16 percent of the vote versus 33.09 percent for the six-party opposition coalition in the national party list vote which determines 93 seats out of the 199-seat chamber.

Orban was reelected in 2018 for a third consecutive term in office. He is considered a strong opponent of the EU's immigration policy and a close friend of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Jewish groups in Hungary have sometimes accused Orban's right-wing government, in power since 2010, of downplaying Hungary's role in the Holocaust during which some 600,000 Hungarian Jews perished.

In 2015, however, Orban admitted his country’s role in the Holocaust, saying many Hungarians chose "bad instead of good" in helping deport Jews to Nazi death camps.

He has also come under fire for failing to condemn the antisemitism of the Jobbik party.

In November of 2012, one of Jobbik’s members released a statement saying that a list should be compiled of all of the Jewish members of government.

He was followed by another Jobbik member who called publicly for the resignation of a fellow MP who claimed to have Israeli citizenship.