Fighters from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police’s Yamam counterterrorism unit on Sunday evening acted, following information received from the Shin Bet, on Highway 6 near the Nachshonim junction and arrested a suspect with intentions to carry out terrorist activity.

The suspect, an illegal alien, was taken for questioning by the Shin Bet.

The highway, which was closed ahead of the arrest, was reopened to traffic.

Earlier on Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, who visited Tel Aviv and met with IDF fighters deployed in the city, told commanders that the IDF must be ready for a lengthy potential conflict, which he dubbed “Operation Guardian of the Walls 2”.

Channel 13 News reported that Kochavi added that the Islamic Jihad in Gaza may fire missiles at the south in retaliation for Israel eliminating a terrorist cell in Jenin on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday evening visited the Shin Bet’s special operations unit together with Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

Gantz held talks with senior members of the organization on the intelligence and operational activities to stem the wave of terrorism.