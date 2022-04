Rioting broke out near the Old City of Jerusalem Sunday night, centered around the Damascus Gate.

Arab rioters hurled stones and bottles at Jewish worshippers leaving the Old City, as well as at Israeli police officers stationed in the area for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

A large number of police forces have been deployed to the area, and are working to disperse the rioters.

Thus far, three rioters have been arrested for attacks on police officers and civilians.