Images of the car driven by three terrorists from an Islamic Jihad cell went viral Sunday, showing the extent of the IDF attack which eliminated three terrorists en route to a planned terror attack in central Israel.

The images, released via social media Sunday, show the bullet-ridden car driven by the three terrorists as they headed from the Jenin-area in northern Samaria before dawn Saturday morning, heading for the Green Line and pre-1967 Israel.

The vehicle was struck by dozens of rounds and fragments from hand grenades thrown during the operation, which left all three terrorists dead, and five Israeli soldiers wounded, including one in serious condition.

According to a report by Channel 12 Sunday night, the terrorists were on their way to central Israel at the time of the operation, where they planned to carry out a major terror attack.

Israeli security forces, who were alerted about the planned attack, had prepared three army units at strategic points along the route to the suspected target in case the elimination operation would have failed.