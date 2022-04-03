The three Palestinian Arab terrorists eliminated in an Israeli counter-terror operation over the weekend were on their way to carry out a terrorist attack in central Israel, Channel 12 reported Sunday night.

According to senior Israeli security officials cited in the report, the three Islamic Jihad terrorists killed in the pre-dawn operation Saturday were about to cross over into pre-1967 Israel to carry out an attack in the center of the country.

Officials from the Shin Bet internal security agency said the terror cell had even already switched the license plates on their vehicle from those of the Palestinian Authority to Israeli license plates, in preparation for the crossing. The terrorist responsible for the recent shooting attack in Bnei Brak had used a similar tactic to infiltrate the Green Line.

Shin Bet officials cited in the report also said that had the operation to eliminate the terrorists failed, three backup army units were positioned at three points along the route the terrorists were expected to take into central Israel.

The operation was carried out jointly by the IDF, Border Police's Yamam unit, and the Shin Bet/Israel Security Agency.

All three terrorists in the Islamic Jihad cell were eliminated, while one Israeli officer was seriously wounded, another moderately wounded, and three lightly wounded.