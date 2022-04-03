Guarding Your City All Day and All Night

Ha-Rav Avishai Tzruya

Rosh Yeshiva, Yeshivat Ateret Yerushalayim

At the end of the Pesach Seder, we sing in the song "Karev Yom": "Appoint watchmen to guard Your city all day and all night". We also sing this song every time one of our Yeshiva's students visits the Yeshiva during his army service in Tzahal and receives an Aliyah to the Torah. And this song applies to our Yeshiva, Yeshivat Ateret Yerushalayim (Cohanim), which is located in the so-called Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Yerushalayim and is the closest Yeshiva in the world to the spot of the Beit Ha-Mikdash. Our Yeshivah protects the heart of the Jewish People for you!

These past few months have once again seen terrorist attacks in Eretz Yisrael as well as in and around Yerushalayim. These are attacks are attacks on the Jewish People's sovereignty over the Land of Israel and the Holy capital of the State of Israel, over the heart of the Jewish People.

In order to persevere, we need guards! Some guards are our holy soldiers and policemen. Other guards are the holy residents of the Muslim Quarter who have settled there and live their day-to-day lives there. And yet other guards are the students of Yeshivat Ateret Yerushalayim, who learn Torah all day and all night, serving as an anchor and beacon for the entire community of the Muslim Quarter and of the Old City, the heart of the Jewish People.

Yeshivat Ateret Yerushalayim has 30 Avreichim (married students) who learn with great diligence and determination. Most of the students live with their families in East Jerusalem

in modesty and simplicity, and with great self-sacrifice in order to build Torah in Yerushalayim.

Included in their learning is going out to teach Torah throughout all strands of the State of Israel.

Our graduates can be found as teachers in Yeshiva high schools, Pre-Military Academies and Yeshivot as well as communal Rabbis. As a result, they bring the Torah of Yerushalayim of our Yeshiva to every location in the Land of Israel.

Our Yeshiva distributes food packages (Kimcha De-Pischa) worth 1500 Shekels to each married student before Pesach.

We invite you to be partners in this great Chesed of aiding these dedicated students, so they and their families can respectfully and happily celebrate Pesach.

Your donation is a donation which which goes directly to the front line of spreading Torah and settling the heart of the Old City.

Every contribution, small and large, helps guard Yerushalayim.

Be a guardian of Yerushalayim, All Day and All Night!

