A volunteer inspects a body of killed person on a street in the town of Bucha

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky condemned the massacre of civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha following reports of mass graves and bodies in the streets, calling the actions of the Russian military a "war crime."

Ambassador Brodsky wrote on Twitter Sunday: "Deeply shocked by the photos from Bucha. Killing of civilians is a war crime and cannot be justified."

At least 20 bodies littered the streets of the Kyiv suburb of Bucha after the town was reclaimed from Russian forces, AFP reported.

According to the report, all of the bodies wore civilian clothing.

Three people were killed while riding bicycles, others were killed in or next to their cars. At least one person had his hands tied behind his back when he was killed.

Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP that all the victims were killed execution style by shots to the back of the head.

A further 380 bodies were found in mass graves.

Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko said that "It was a very difficult evening today. More and more bodies of civilians killed by the invaders are found in the liberated suburbs of Kyiv. These fascist animals took their lives. It is impossible to believe that this is happening in the twenty-first century."