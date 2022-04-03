Transport Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor) and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) announced reforms to the costs of public transportation today (Sunday). The new rules are expected to go into effect beginning this summer.

According to the planned changes, bus and train tickets will be subsidized by 70%, with further reductions expected to follow.

The new price plan also stipulates that monthly passes for public transportation nationwide will now be available for NIS 225, while regional passes will be reduced to NIS 99 in the south and north of the country for trips within a 40 km radius.

According to the new law, individuals aged 75 and over will be able to travel for free and those above 60 over will be charged just NIS 112.5 for a monthly pass.

