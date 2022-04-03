On Sunday morning, the Salem military court is due to pass sentence on Muhammad Maruh Kabha, the terrorist who murdered Esther Horgan in December of 2020, Israel Hayom reports.

Esther Horgan was 52 when she was murdered, and is survived by her husband and six children. She had gone out for a walk in a forested area near her home of Tal Menashe in Samaria when she encountered Kabha, who killed her by inflicting severe head wounds with a rock.

Kabha was later arrested and confessed to the crime, which, he said, was in revenge for the death of a friend of his, a convicted terrorist, who died of cancer while in Israeli prison a few weeks before Horgan's murder. The Palestinian Authority intentionally distorted the circumstances of the terrorist's death, claiming that the man had been killed by Israeli security forces.

Kabha was convicted of intentionally causing Horgan's death three months ago. During the hearing, the Prosecution demanded a life sentence behind bars. At that same hearing, Odelya, Horgan's daughter related something of what the family has been through since the tragic incident that claimed her mother's life.

"My mother was an exceptional person," she said, "and after she was gone, our lives were turned upside-down. My mother is no longer here in times of difficulty nor in times of joy. Our lives are divided into 'before' and 'after.' Each day the pain grows stronger."

Horgan's husband, Binyamin, added, "It upsets me very much that only the murderer is sitting on the defendant's bench, even though this murder was premeditated. He was incited to take revenge for the death of his friend who died in an Israeli prison of cancer, but this death was portrayed by the Palestinian Authority as a killing, and that propelled him to go out and take revenge.

"Those who sent him - and I mean the leaders of the Palestinian Authority - are now paying him huge sums of money. It's unbelievable that we allow this to happen. This court should rule that not a penny reaches this terrorist or his family. What happened has wounded us to the core; the scar will remain forever."