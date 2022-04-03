62% of Israelis agree that the State of Israel has a moral obligation to help Jews around the world who suffer from economic problems or natural disasters.

On the other hand, only 37% of Israelis feel a sense of personal responsibility towards Diaspora Jews who have chosen not to immigrate to Israel - according to data from the Diaspora Index for 2022 published today in the Israel Hayom newspaper.

The data in the index reveal a complex situation, and in particular highlight the need for the State of Israel's support for connection, connection and concern for Diaspora Jewry.

The past year has seen many antisemitic incidents, which have intensified in the US, Europe and many other countries. In addition, the Jewish community of Ukraine has been greatly affected by the Russian invasion this year.

49% of Israelis believe that Israeli society should take into account the views and interests of Diaspora Jews on questions of religion and state. In addition, 57% believe that Israel should take into account the interests of Jewish communities in the Diaspora, when making decisions on foreign and security policy issues which can affect the status and situation of Jews abroad.

85% of the respondents believe that Israel should act to a large extent on the issue of eradicating the antisemitic discourse and the anti-Israel discourse on social networks. In addition, 73% of respondents state that the fact that they are Jews is very significant to them.