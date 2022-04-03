Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, condemned on Saturday what he described as the "dangerous Israeli escalation that took place today at the beginning of Ramadan."

In a statement, Abu Rudeineh noted that "Israel is carrying out this planned attack that led to the deaths of three civilians at dawn in the city of Jenin." The statement was referring to three Islamic Jihad terrorists who planned to carry out a shooting attack and were eliminated by Israeli forces.

"This Israeli policy poses a blatant threat and challenge to international legitimacy and international law, and the occupation forces must stop all these dangerous practices, which threaten security, stability and calm," said the PA spokesman.

Abu Rudeineh also said that at the same time, "Jewish extremists continue to break into the Al-Aqsa Mosque" and warned that "the daily crimes of the settlers" will lead to the creation of an atmosphere of tension and instability.

He stressed that the only way to achieve security is to force Israel to abide by international legitimacy decisions and to refrain from taking any unilateral measures.

"We also call on the international community to provide international protection for the Palestinian people and not to allow double standards," Abu Rudeineh said, noting that "Israel bears the consequences of this dangerous escalation, which will be severe and dangerous for everyone and the entire region."