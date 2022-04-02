Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) on Saturday wished Muslim communities worldwide a happy Ramadan.

"I would like to wish Muslim communities in Israel and around the world, old friends and new friends - Ramadan Kareem," Gantz said. "The Jewish people are no strangers to the deep meaning of fasting and reflection."

"To you, our Muslim sisters and brothers, this is a whole month of prayer and focus on core values such as compassion and peace."

"In Israel, we face challenging times," Gantz continued. "A wave of terror seeks to break our spirits and divide us."

"In the spirit of this holy month, I thank our Muslim friends who stand beside us, and call for continued unity, peace and stability.

"And while radical forces try to shake us - this is also a time of groundbreaking hope and optimism. The Abraham Accords are just the beginning.

"We will continue working together to deepen ties between our nations and between our people, expanding defense relations and ensuring peace for us all.

"I wish our friends a meaningful month of fasting, prayer and precious time spent with loved ones," he concluded. "Ramadan Kareem."