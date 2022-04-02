סוכלו בדרך לפיגוע דובר צה"ל

The terrorists eliminated in a Friday night shootout near Jenin are as Sa'eeb Abahara, 30, of Al-Yamun near Jenin; Khalil Tawalba, 24, from Jenin; and Sif Abu Labada, 25, of Nur Shams.

The shootout left Yamam Chief Superintendent S. severely injured, and three other officers moderately and lightly injured.

Journalist Moshe Nussbaum reported Saturday evening that on Tuesday, Abu Labada carried out a shooting attack near the security fence, firing 52 bullets on IDF forces in the area. Miraculously, he did not hit anyone.

Since that attack, Shabak (Israel Security Agency) has been following Abu Labada and watching all his movements. On Friday, he participated in a march in Jenin, armed with an M16.

"Soon you'll hear about me," he told those present. "I am going to do something very big in Israel."

The defense establishment understood that Abu Labada was intending to carry out a copycat attack, following the terror attacks in Be'er Sheva, Hadera, and Bnei Brak.

It was also discovered that one day before the shootout, Abu Labada and Abahara were photographed with rifles and pistols, against a backdrop featuring a photo of Mahmoud Tawalba, head of Islamic Jihad's military arm in Jenin, who was killed in Jenin during Operation Defensive Shield.

S., who was injured in the shootout, is a veteran and admired company commander in Yamam, who has led dozens of operations and was involved in many clashes with terrorists. During the shootout, S. sat in the front seat of the vehicle, next to the driver, and took one bullet to his chest from the terrorists' fire.

S. is hospitalized in serious condition at Haifa's Rambam Health Care Campus, and his family has not left his side. According to them, S. is sedated and on a respirator, but his condition is stable.

"He was in the unit for many years," they said, describing him as a "very modest man and a fighter. He participates in many operations of this type, and is the source of pride for his family."