A motorcycle rider in his 40s was killed Friday night when he collided with a car on Route 5502, near the town of Tzufim in Samaria.

A woman riding together with him on another motorcycle was lightly injured.

According to Israel Police, the collision was a "hit and run." The driver who hit them, a resident of Tira, turned himself in to the police.

Reports said that the driver who hit the two was a Palestinian Authority Arab.

Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel, aided by IDF medics, evacuated the victims to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba and Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where the man's death was declared.