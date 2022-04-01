Police in western Ukraine on Friday arrested a man suspected of stabbing the leader of a local Jewish community a day earlier, JTA reported.

The assailant stabbed Igor Perelman, the director of the Jewish community of the city of Ivano-Frankivsk, where many refugees have fled to escape Russian attacks in the eastern part of the country, the report said citing the Ukrainian Jewish News site.

Perelman’s injuries were not life threatening.

The website said the suspect, 49, shouted antisemitic obscenities at Perelman on the street as he and other members of the local Jewish community delivered food and aid to needy residents on Thursday.

The suspect, who was not named in Ukrainian media, is being charged with premeditated hooliganism committed with the use of a sharp weapon.

The offense carries a prison sentence of at least three years.

