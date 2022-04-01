The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a video showing a man spray painting a swastika onto a pillar in a parking garage.

The incident took place in New Dorp, Staten Island on March 1 in an underground parking garage for Retro Fitness, the NYPD said in a statement.

The suspect spray painted a swastika on a support beam in the parking garage before leaving with three other men in a dark gray Infinity sedan, police said.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows at least four people inside the parking lot. One of them, a man in a red hoodie, leaves the group and walks over to the beam where he draws a black swastika on it.

Police also released a photo of the sedan connected to the incident.