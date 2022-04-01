A 30-year-old man was killed and a woman was moderately injured on Friday evening after they were hit by a vehicle on Route 5502, near the community of Tzufim in Samaria.

The vehicle hit the two, both motorcyclists, and then fled the scene. Police forces are searching the area and conducting a manhunt for the vehicle.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the woman to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba and the man to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where he was later pronounced dead.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the incident was not terror-related.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)