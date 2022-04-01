President Isaac Herzog spoke on Friday, before the start of Shabbat, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey. The Turkish President phoned to sharply condemn the recent terror attacks, which claimed 11 lives.

President Erdogan asked to send his condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

President Herzog thanked President Erdogan for his important remarks and noted that innocent lives were taken in despicable terror attacks and that this is an enormous tragedy.

Both Presidents emphasized that on the eve of the holidays of Ramadan, Passover, and Easter, there is a need for action to maintain calm in the whole region.

President Herzog wished the President of Turkey, his family, and all citizens of Turkey a Ramadan Kareem.

Erdogan concluded, "On behalf of myself and all citizens of Turkey, I want to wish citizens of Israel and the Jewish People a Happy Passover!" He also conveyed his wishes for the health and speedy recovery of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after he contracted COVID.

Herzog recently visited Turkey, where he was received with an honor guard by Erdogan. Herzog thus became the first Israeli leader to visit Turkey since 2008.

