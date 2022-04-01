Today (Friday), the IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, visited the area of the buffer zone near the Judea and Samaria security barrier where the terrorist who killed 5 Israeli civilians in the recent Bnei Brak terrorist attack crossed into Israeli territory.



Following the recent terrorist attacks throughout Israel, the Chief of the General Staff conducted a field review in the area of the crossing with battalion commanders of the Judea and Samaria Division.



The Chief of the General Staff discussed how the terrorist used this crossing, utilized by Palestinian civilians and farmers, to enter into Israeli territory and commit his attack. LTG Kohavi noted how serious of an offense it is for a terrorist to use an agricultural crossing to carry out a terrorist attack, and the decision was made to close the crossing. The Chief of the General Staff gave the instruction to strengthen defensive efforts in the buffer zone and continue intelligence and counterterrorism activities.



The Chief of the General Staff then met with IDF commanders and soldiers to discuss the increasing readiness of the IDF, the importance of counterterrorism activities and the continued effort to maintain the security of Israeli civilians while preserving the stability of the area. LTG Kohavi expressed his appreciation to the soldiers for their significant operational actions in recent days.



The Chief of the General Staff was accompanied by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff, MG Herzi Halevi, Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Yehuda Fuchs, Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Avi Bluth, Head of the Civil Administration, BG Fares Attila and other commanders.



Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi: "You, and the entire IDF, operate throughout the year with great success and prevent many attacks of the kind we have recently seen. Our mission is to stop these kind of attacks from happening, and even though we do so on a routine basis - We must concentrate our efforts which include Intelligence activity, reinforcing military units in the Judea and Samaria Division and along the buffer zone, and in strengthening and reinforcing the Israel Police. We will continue to act in every way possible to stop attacks - that is our mission.”



“I would like to thank each and every one of you for the professional standard you hold yourself to, and the quick and precise actions you demonstrate in a variety of areas. It is your actions which prevent terrorist attacks. Thanks to each of you, everything you are doing, terrorist attacks were thwarted, preventing harm to hundreds of families.”



"The IDF will be wherever needed, day and night, operating by any means necessary and for as long as it takes to provide the residents of the country the sense of security they deserve."