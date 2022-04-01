Defense Minister Benny Gantz toured the Judea and Samaria region today (Friday), together with the Commander of the IDF's Central Command, Maj. Gen. Eliav Elbaz

During the tour, the Minister of Defense met with soldiers from the Judea and Samaria Division, conducted observations at Tank Hill and in Ahiyah, during which he received an overview of the operational activities in the region, and attended a commanders' conference.

"I am finishing a tour of the Judea and Samaria Division, which is being reinforced by thousands of soldiers to secure undeveloped areas and along the border. We will continue to make arrests and take initiative in defense and attack, and we will lay our hands on those who seek to harm the citizens of Israel, anywhere and anytime."

"With the beginning of the month of Ramadan, I wish the Palestinians Ramadan Karim, and I call on them to keep and act for peace. Only in this way will we be able to allow entry into Israel and other steps that we have planned. I would like to thank the IDF, police and ISA for their round-the-clock efforts on behalf of both myself and all of Israel."