This week the Torah begins to teach us the laws of Tzara'at - a physical skin disease which is actually a manifestation of a deeper spiritual problem.

Reading the first few Psukim, many questions come to mind.

Why does the person have to be taken to the Cohen, and not go themself?? Why does the Cohen have to look and then look again, before deciding he is impure?? And in general, why do we need a Cohen to see our skin disease, and not a Doctor or even a Rabbi?