CNBC reported that after former WNBA star Brittney Griner was held up in Russia on charges of transferring drugs last month, officials warned that US citizens continue being targeted by local security, urging Americans to leave both Russia and Ukraine as fighting continues.

“Russian government security officials in both Russia and in Ukraine may be singling out U.S. citizens based on their nationality,” a spokesman for the State Department said, urging, “all US citizens in Russia and Ukraine [to] depart immediately."

U.S. officials continue efforts to free two-time Olympian Griner, who is currently signed with a Russian basketball team.