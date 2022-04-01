Friday is expected bring cloudy weather with a significant rise in temperatures, becoming hotter and drier than usual for this time of year.

Strong easterly winds are expected in the north and center of the country by noon.

Saturday will continue to be hotter and drier than usual.

Sunday is expected to bring a significant drop in temperature accompanied by increased humidity while the north and center of the country will see temperatures higher than usual for the season.

Monday will be partly cloudy with another drop in temperatures, with normal seasonal temperature along the coastal plain as well as central Israel, and warmer weather in the northern mountains.