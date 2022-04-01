Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan on Thursday participated in a panel hosted by the Abraham Accords Peace Institute.

Also taking part in the panel were the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the United States, Yousef Al Otaiba, and Bahrain’s Ambassador to the United States, Shaikh Abdulla Bin Rashid Al Khalifa.

In his remarks, Ambassador Erdan referred to the recent terror attacks in Israel.

“It has been a heartbreaking and painful week for the State of Israel. 11 families are devastated, 11 souls were taken. As you all know, we [have been] attacked by terrorists for many years, even before the founding of the State of Israel. That is because we still see many radical Islamic terrorists who don’t want to see the existence of the Jewish people let alone to see the existence of a Jewish state, in any borders by the way,” he said.

He added, “But I have one clear message to convey to these terrorists: you are never going to prevail. Never. Israel is strong. Israel is prosperous. Israel will never be deterred by terror attacks. And with the help of God, we will endure forever.”