As Israel reels from the worst wave of Arab terror since the Second Intifada, the upcoming Hebrew month of Nisan, "the first of all the months" (Ex. 12) known as the "time of redemption", coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman focus on this dichotomy and provide sensitive and penetrating Biblical perspective and real-time analysis of current events, asking difficult questions and offering honest and thought-provoking insights.