President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog visited wounded citizens today at the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera, after they were injured in the shooting attack in Hadera last Sunday, 27 March 2022.

The President and the First Lady visited hospital wards in the Orthopedic Department and listened to the wounded describing their expected rehabilitation process and talking about how they have been coping after the terrible terror attack, which many world leaders have condemned, including King Hussein II of Jordan, with whom the President met yesterday at the Al Husseiniya Palace.

Afterwards, the President met the deputy commander of the Border Police Mista’arvim unit in Judea and Samaria, who led the operation to neutralize the terrorists in the attack in Hadera, Superintendent Y. The President thanked Y. and saluted him for his heroism and courage, saving many lives.

At the end of his visit, President Herzog addressed the citizens of Israel in the context of recent terror attacks, saying:

“Michal and I have concluded an emotional visit at the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. We visited the wounded, who are here as a result of the terror attack in Hadera. Israel has experienced an extremely difficult terror wave over the past ten days. We lost many pure and innocent souls. We have been visiting bereaved families since the start of the week, and today too, across the country, we have seen the wonderfully strong spirit of the Israeli people, of all stripes and communities. We have seen the people’s emotional resilience, and we have seen the wonderful medical and health services that we have in this country—we truly have much to be proud of.

“I want to give my support to the security forces, fighting morning to night at all hours of the day to uproot terrorism. We have known ups and downs in the battle against terror, and tragically there have been losses. The People of Israel must know that the security forces and the IDF are doing their utmost and that they are the very finest. They are working and investing their entire souls, putting their lives at risk, and we must say thank you to them.

“I have been receiving condemnations from all around the world, from the whole Middle East, and this is important. But the most important thing is for us to be united and consolidated and to stand firm against terrorism. For we shall read in the Passover Haggadah in just a few weeks, that in every generation, they rise up to destroy us. But what has always helped us prevail, besides faith in the Rock of Israel, is of course our determination, cohesion, and unity. I wish a full recovery to all the injured and I embrace the bereaved families with all my heart.”



First Lady Michal Herzog added: “We have just visited the wounded in the hospital, and more than we gave them strength, they gave us strength, together with their wonderful and amazing families. We wish them a full recovery and embrace the bereaved families, whom we shall continue to follow, with all our hearts.”

During the day, the President also made condolence visits at the homes of families who lost their loved ones in the terror attacks in Bnei Brak and Hadera: Border Police officer Sergeant Shirel Sarah Aziza Abukarat, Border Police officer Sergeant Yazan Falah, Avishai David Yeheskel, and Yaakov Yisrael Shalom. Later tonight the President will also visit the family of the late Israel Police officer First Sergeant Amir Khoury.

Next week, the President will make condolence visits to the homes of those murdered in the attack in Beersheba: Doris Yahbas, Laura Yitzhak, Menachem Yehezkel, and Moshe Kravitsky.