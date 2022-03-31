HaRav Yaakov Yisrael Shalom was an exemplary avreich; he made his work was secondary and his Torah learning primary.

He merited to build his home on the foundations of Torah and yiras Shamayim, educating his children in the derech haTorah with the minhagim of the Yemenite community, to which he belonged. His natural cheerfulness was contagious, spreading to whomever he spoke with.

His neighbors in the Pardes Katz section of Bnei Brak speak of his especially refined personality and his smile which never left his face. "HaRav Shalom was a person with an exuberance that's rarely seen. He'd always smile to everyone, always try to help everyone; he was a person with middot tovot and a noble soul."

He was only thirty-six years old- all his life was before him- but his life was suddenly cut off at once. Just before he returned home after a day full of Torah and chessed, he was murdered by a bloodthirsty terrorist in a horrible terror attack in Bnei Brak, whose like has never before been seen there.

The bloodthirsty terrorist, upon spotting HaRav Shalom, fired a round of bullets at him- and his wonderful life ended instantaneously. It was just a few minutes before he would have returned home, before he would have hugged his children- and also a few minutes before his children would have seen their father for the last time.

When screams shattered the silence of the street, the family realized that something had happened; a few minutes later they were already sitting on the ground-mourning, broken, and overwhelmed. Think about this young widow- in one moment, her life came to a standstill…think about the four children, who will never see their father again, who will never again be able to say to their father, "Abba, we love you…"

It is absolutely heartbreaking. Tears are flowing like water at the thought of this wonderful man who was murdered close to his home. The heart breaks even more to think of the young orphans, of the devastated widow, left without anyone to help her, to support…Now is our moment; we have to help her survive this period, which is so very difficult. Now is the time to help the family of the kadosh who was taken so suddenly to Shamayim.

