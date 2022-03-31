הסתער על המחבל ונרצח: ישראלים מכל הארץ הגיעו להיפרד מאמיר חורי איתן אלחדז/TPS

First Sergeant Amir Khoury, who was killed in a terrorist shooting attack in Bnei Brak Tuesday night, was laid to rest in the military section of the Nof Hagalil cemetery Thursday.

Dozens of haredi came to the cemetery following a Facebook post published by Hanan Rubin, a resident of Alon in Binyamin.

"I say carefully what's in my heart right now, even if it's not the most politically correct. Because ostensibly it's obvious, but it's not. It's not obvious that a person engages a killer to protect others; and it is not obvious that an Arab-Christian is willing to pay with his life to protect Jews; And it is not obvious to attach the words "the late" (may G-d avenge his blood) to Amir's name on the haredi sites," Rubin wrote on the Facebook page, calling on the haredi public to attend the funeral to pay tribute to the policeman who prevented a more serious attack.

Rubin said the response to his initiative was immediate. "People are excited about the whole thing. The people of Israel are thirsty for these things. It has a crazy response. I am hoarse because I am constantly talking to people from all corners of the nation. I believe this will be an amazing picture of victory against terrorism.

"I could not fall asleep from all the recent attacks, and I thought we needed a different picture after all these pictures. And the image I had in front of my eyes was that of haredi and religious Jews attending the funeral of a Christian Arab, who gave his life for them," he said.

The police revealed to the public the heroism of the police officers who killed the terrorist in the deadly attack in Bnei Brak, and presented the documentation of the incident from the receiving of the report of the attack to the neutralization of the terrorist through body camera footage on Wednesday.

The recording systems of the District Control Center, and the body cameras of the officers, documented the speed of response of the forces from the stage of receiving the reports of the suspects to the neutralization of the terrorist.

At 19:57, calls from civilians about a man firing a weapon on Jabotinsky Street in Bnei Brak began to reach the Tel Aviv District Hotline 100.

At 19:58, a report is sent to all the vehicles and motorcycles of the Dan region, and the forces begin to move towards Jabotinsky Street.

The 417 patrol-motorcyclist team with Sergeant Amir Khuri, who drives the motorcycle, and Sergeant A. receives the report while they are on Marganit Street in Ramat Gan on an ongoing security patrol, and they begin to race toward Jabotinsky Street.

At 20:01, Team 417 arrives at Jabotinsky 22 in Bnei Brak and reports that they hear gunfire from the neighborhood. They begin to advance in the direction of the shooting, while receiving instructions from the District Control Center and civilians on the street.

At 20:02, the team arrives at 63 Herzl Street and encounters the terrorist who opened fire on the team, fatally wounded Sgt. Khuri. Sergeant A. dismounted from the motorcycle and fired at the terrorist with his pistol, eliminating the terrorist and ending the attack.