Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) on Thursday spoke at the Jerusalem Post Conference in London about the recent wave of terror attacks in Israel.

Last week, an ISIS-identifying Bedouin Israeli Arab killed four people in the southern city of Be'er Sheva. On Sunday, an ISIS-identifying Israeli Arab killed two Border Police officers in the northern city of Hadera, and on Tuesday evening, a Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist killed five people in Bnei Brak. On Thursday morning, an Arab terrorist severely wounded an Israeli civilian in a stabbing attack.

"Israel is under attack by terror," Shaked said. "It seems these are 'lone wolves' - there is no specific organization which is behind the attacks."

"This morning, a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli on a bus, and a passenger shot him," she added.

"In Hebrew we say, 'Those who rise up to kill you - kill them first.' Yesterday we had a Cabinet meeting and we decided on a number of actions. We began collecting illegal weapons from the Arab community, encouraged people to carry personal weapons and to volunteer with the police. I hope that we will put an end to this wave."

Shaked added, "We are doing everything that can help, everything that the Shabak (Israel Security Agency), IDF, and Israel Police request. Sometimes we, the politicians, push them to actions. We are free to do everything, without political constraints."