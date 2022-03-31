The 28-year-old man who was stabbed Thursday morning by an Arab terrorist is still in serious condition.

The terrorist stabbed the victim with a screwdriver while on a bus at the Neve Daniel Junction in Gush Etzion.

An armed civilian eliminated the terrorist.

Dr. Alon Schwartz, Director of the Trauma Unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, said: "He came to us fully conscious, with a serious wound to his upper body. He was urgently taken to the operating room and underwent a lifesaving operation. Now he is sedated and on artificial respiration."

"The wound is serious but his condition is stable. The stab was to his chest and during the operation we took lifesaving actions. Now he is unconscious and on a respirator, but there is no danger to his life."

Earlier on Thursday, MDA paramedic Lior Shasha reported: "The victim was on the bus, fully conscious with a stabbing injury. We were told he was stabbed during the journey near Neve Daniel. We provided initial treatment including stemming the bleeding and drug treatments and conveyed him in stable condition to Shaare Tzedek Hospital where he was sedated and ventilated."

צילום: ערוץ 7

