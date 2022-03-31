Hundreds of Palestinian Authority Arabs gathered on Wednesday night in the village of Ya'bad to celebrate the terrorist who murdered five people in Bnei Brak on Tuesday night.

The Arab Desk of Im Tirtzu posted a translation of part of the celebration.

"Give honor to Diaa (the terrorist) who raised our heads with pride," the crowd chanted followed by calls of "Allahu Akbar."

"Tel Aviv, we will deal with you and will cause you to go up in flames," they said.

The people continued: "Blessed are the hands of the fighters (terrorists) who will cause Tel Aviv to go up in flames. Residents of Ya'bad don't die, even if they put us in coffins."

The people concluded by chanting the names of previous terrorists who came from Ya'bad.