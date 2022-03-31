Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman on Thursday morning responded to a terror attack on an Egged bus traveling from Gush Etzion to Jerusalem

The stabbing, which took place earlier Thursday morning on a line 364 bus, left one person moderately wounded.

In his statement, Ne'eman noted that there has been "terror attack after attack, an implosion on a national level in the face of a murderous wave of Arab terrorism that does not differentiate between the residents of Judea and Samaria and the residents of Hadera, Bnei Brak or Be'er Sheva."

"This morning it happened in Gush Etzion," he added. "If it wasn't for the decisive actions of one of our residents, who quickly killed the terrorist, we would have G-d forbid suffered significant casualties."