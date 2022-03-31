Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman on Thursday morning responded to a terror attack on an Egged bus traveling from Gush Etzion to Jerusalem
The stabbing, which took place earlier Thursday morning on a line 364 bus, left one person moderately wounded.
In his statement, Ne'eman noted that there has been "terror attack after attack, an implosion on a national level in the face of a murderous wave of Arab terrorism that does not differentiate between the residents of Judea and Samaria and the residents of Hadera, Bnei Brak or Be'er Sheva."
"This morning it happened in Gush Etzion," he added. "If it wasn't for the decisive actions of one of our residents, who quickly killed the terrorist, we would have G-d forbid suffered significant casualties."
"The Israeli government needs to wake up quickly," Ne'eman stressed. "In the face of this murderous terrorism, we must use strength and determination, and not get confused with 'peace conferences' when Jewish blood is flowing in the streets."
"The attacks will continue until the Arabs among us understand that the Land of Israel belongs to the Jewish People.
"We will win this war of independence only when we remove every question mark about the future of our country."
Ne'eman concluded, "On behalf of all the residents of Gush Etzion, I send my best wishes for a speedy and complete recovery to the Gush resident who was injured in this morning's attack, and once again I praise the resident who killed the evil terrorist."
"To our residents who hold gun permits – arm yourselves, practice, and take your weapon everywhere. Our enemies are trying to harm our brothers and sisters, and must be dealt with stealthily in every location."