Following a spate of terrorist attacks which have claimed the lives of 11 people within the last week, MK Ophir Akunis of the Likud slammed the government's inaction and its decision to avoid enforcing any punitive actions on the PA or Israeli Arabs.

"The decision not to punish the PA in the wake of the attacks demonstrates terrible weakness that conveys that Israel has already surrendered to the terrorists," said Akunis.

"Every time we bow before the threat instead of punishing it, [they] interpret it as a sign of defeat and any sign of weakness encourages further attacks instead of suppressing them."



"A government supported by the Islamic Movement is not capable of fighting terrorism," he added.

In a fresh attack, a 28-year-old man suffered moderate injuries while riding a bus in the Gush Etzion bloc of Judea Thursday morning after being stabbed by a terrorist.

According to initial reports, the terrorist, a 30-year-old resident of PA-controlled Jenin, used a screwdriver in the attack, and suffered serious injuries after being shot by a civilian in the area.