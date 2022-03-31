On Thursday morning, terrorists in Jenin opened fire on IDF soldiers operating in the area as part of an operation to apprehend suspects in recent security incidents.

Soldiers had encircled a house in the city belonging to one suspect when shots were fired at them from the building. In the resulting exchange of fire, three terrorists were neutralized. One IDF fighter from the Duvdevan brigade was lightly injured in the shoulder.

The IDF concluded the operation in Jenin with the arrest of a number of wanted men who have been linked to the planning of terrorist attacks and are also suspected of aiding the terrorist who committed the deadly attack in Bnei Brak this week.

"IDF and Border Police operated this morning in the Jenin refugee camp," an IDF spokesperson later announced. "Fighters were sent to apprehend certain wanted men, and during the operation, terrorists opened fire against them. IDF soldiers returned fire and hit those who were armed. One IDF fighter sustained a light wound and was taken to hospital for treatment."

Meanwhile, at Tuesday's security cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett decided to expand operations against Arabs affiliated with ISIS, and also to enhance programs to confiscate illegal weapons from Arab homes.

The government also decided to upgrade the country's level of preparedness with a stress on conflict spots and also to send reinforcements to seam areas and to upgrade the separation barrier between pre- and post-1967 Israel.