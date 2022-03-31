Education Minister Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) on Wednesday instructed the ministry's director general, Dalit Stauber, to summon a teacher from the Arab locality of Basma in northern Israel, who allegedly praised on her Facebook page the terrorist who carried out the terrorist attack in the city of Bnei Brak.

Shasha-Biton ordered the immediate dismissal of the teacher should the allegation be found to be true.

The teacher reportedly responded in Arabic to a Facebook post by an Arabic language news website about the murderous attack in Bnei Brak and praised the terrorist: "God bless the heroes, and bless the hands that did the deed."

The Ministry of Education strongly condemned the remarks attributed to the teacher and stressed that people who support terrorist activity or call for incitement and harm to Israeli citizens will not be part of the education system.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police revealed to the public the heroism of the police officers who killed the terrorist in the deadly attack in Bnei Brak, and presented documentation of the incident from the time of that the report of the attack was received until the neutralization of the terrorist.