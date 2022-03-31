US President Joe Biden spoke on Wednesday with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett “to express his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks that have killed 11 people in three Israeli cities,” the White House said in a statement.

“The President emphasized that the United States stands firmly and resolutely with Israel in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel. The leaders discussed the importance of regional partnerships, as exemplified by the Abraham Accords and the Negev Summit, in promoting security and improving the lives of people across the Middle East,” the statement added.

Biden also “offered all appropriate assistance to our Israeli allies as they confront threats to their citizens,” the White House said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned the latest shooting attack in Bnei Brak in which five people were murdered.

“We strongly condemn today’s terrorist attack in Bnei Brak, Israel, that killed five innocent victims. This comes after two other recent horrific terrorist attacks in Hadera and Be’er Sheva, Israel,” he said in a statement.

“This violence is unacceptable. Israelis—like all people around the world—should be able to live in peace and without fear. Our hearts go out to the families of those killed in the attacks. May their memories be a blessing,” added Blinken.

President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, also condemned the attack.

“We are appalled by the terrorist attack tonight near Tel Aviv and stand with our Israeli allies in the face of such barbarism. This is the third such attack in eleven days. We have offered all relevant support to Prime Minister Bennett and his government,” he said.

“The United States is unwavering in our commitment to partners confronting terrorism in their streets. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and we wish a speedy recovery to the wounded,” added Sullivan.