Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convened the Political-Security Cabinet Wednesday evening following a wave of murderous terrorist attacks. The latest attack occurred last night in Bnei Brak, where five people were killed in a terrorist shooting attack.

The discussion presented a picture of the situation in the face of the recent terrorist attacks, and included efforts to allow the political echelon and security forces to eradicate violence.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the top task facing the people present at the debate is to prevent further terrorist attacks and to strengthen the security and the sense of security among the public.

The political echelon decided to increase the presence of the security forces and to concentrate the forces on the ground, with an emphasis on the centers of friction. In addition, a plan to fix the separation barrier in Judea and Samaria will be promoted.

The cabinet has agreed on widespread counterterrorism activities, with an emphasis on striving for contact, against Islamic State (ISIS) activists and affiliates. The ministers decided to continue and expand the treatment of the problem of illegal weapons in Arab society.

To prevent terrorism, deterrence will be strengthened and the prices paid by families of the perpetrators of terrorist attacks will be increased. Meanwhile, it was decided to revoke work permits from the families of attackers and promote the rapid demolition of houses.

It was also agreed to increase the monitoring and follow-up of incitement on social networks, and to take actions in accordance with legislative amendments, if required.

The ministers agreed on the continuation of the strengthening of the Israel Police and efforts to meet their needs. Meanwhile, it was decided to add hundreds of new police staff and increase the police's budget in order to enable the Israel Police to meet the challenges it currently faces.