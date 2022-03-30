A woman walking around Orange Country, California sporting a Nazi armband who threatened an elderly Jewish man who confronted her is being investigated for a hate crime.

The incident was described by the ADL as an “outrageous act of Jew hatred.”

An Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC10 that police were investigating the March 7 incident in Laguna Woods. An 81-year old Jewish man told police that when he confronted the woman wearing the red swastika armband, she replied with an antisemitics slur and threatened him.

Police said that two bystanders came to the man’s aid and one of them removed the swastika band from the woman’s arm. The interaction between the two men and the suspect was described as a physical altercation.

The woman faces a charge of criminal threats and offensive words used to provoke a reaction with a hate enhancement.

Laguna Woods Mayor Carol Moore condemned the suspect.

“The city of Laguna Woods stands firmly against antisemitism, bigotry and hate in all its forms, fully and without exception. The conduct alleged in the disturbance is abhorrent, inexcusable, and antithetical to the character and values of our community,” Moore said in a statement.

“We are outraged by this flagrant display of antisemitic hatred. Not only is the Nazi armband offensive, but when called out by a Laguna Woods resident, the offender allegedly hurled an antisemitic slur at the Jewish resident,” ADL Southern California said.

Laguna Woods was originally developed as a community for seniors. Today, a large majority of its residents are over 65.