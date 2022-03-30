Here we go again.

Earlier this month, U.S. National security advisor Jake Sullivan warned Russia they’ll face consequences should they use chemical or biological weapons while assaulting Ukraine.

That’s a good idea, but unfortunately history shows this White House lacks the credibility to issue such a threat.

The last American president to warn an authoritarian madman against deploying chemical weapons was Barack Obama, Sullivan’s former boss. Israelis and the world recall Obama pitifully notified Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in 2013 that should he attack his own countrymen with chemical weapons, that would be a “red line” and he’d face severe consequences.

Ignoring Obama, Assad tragically began killing his own people with military-grade chemical weapons.

After seeking congressional or even European support, Obama backed off and eradicated his fledgling Middle Eastern credibility.

Once it became clear Obama was feckless nearly nine years ago, guess which other dictator made his move? Vladimir Putin, targeting Sunni rebels who threatened Assad by sending Russian aircraft; the megalomaniac in Moscow now waging unprovoked war on citizens next door, then deployed ground troops to fight alongside terrorists from Hezbollah and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. Hundreds of thousands of Syrians lost their lives as a result.

This calamitous episode enabled a butcher like Assad to continue his crimes against humanity, while Putin sent more than 60,000 Russian soldiers to Syria over the years since then, having them gain battlefield experience — for their current war on Ukraine.

And of course, once Putin moved into Syria, he deployed his anti-aircraft systems to patrol the skies, tying Israel’s hands.

Iran has exploited the entire situation to move precision-guided munitions to Hezbollah. If militant Jihadists acquire any, the savages could strike targets throughout Israel and even evade the Iron Dome system.

This potentially volatile circumstance is a matter of urgency for Israel’s security, since the Jewish State frequently carries out justified attacks on Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria.

But as result of the 2013 episode, Israel now needs Russia should it seek operations to the northeast.

And because of Washington’s incestuous nature, many of the same inept bureaucrats who failed to enforce Obama’s red line now work for the Biden administration and naively castigate Israel for not sufficiently aiding Ukraine. They should know, yet choose to forget, the genesis is Israel cannot openly challenge Russia and also access Syrian airspace.

As President Joe Biden, owned by a rogue environmental lobby, begs Arab allies for increased oil production, negotiators also congregate in Vienna, pursuing an even more execrable nuclear deal. In an Orwellian twist, Russia is the primary mediator, no less. The result will undeniably be billions of dollars to Tehran, Assad, and various Islamist proxies.

Biden, who has been more improvident than usual with words lately, recently warned of “consequences” if Moscow uses chemical weapons in Ukraine. Sadly, I’d bet Israel and other U.S. allies across the Middle East no longer take those comments seriously.

Inaction on the global stage often has ghastly results. Nearly a decade ago, this was proven. To please his left-wing base — and the increasingly delusional domestic isolationist right — Biden is now following his old boss in ignominy.

A.J. Kaufman taught school and served as a military historian before beginning his journalism career. His work has appeared in numerous national print and digital outlets since 2005. The author of three books, he also contributes to Israel National News, The Lid, Business Central Magazine, and is a frequent guest on The Ed Morrissey Show. A.J. and his wife currently reside in the Midwest.