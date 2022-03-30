Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett got into an argument following the deadly terrorist shooting attack in Bnei Brak last night.

Lapid told Bennett: "It is not right to use terms like 'Arab terrorism.' The Americans condemned it and the Palestinians will condemn it."

According to the report by Channel 12 News, Bennett replied: "Condemnations are well and good, but we need actions that will stop the paying of salaries to terrorists who murder Jews. I will be more excited about this than condemnations."

Following the attack in Bnei Brak, Bennett wrote on Facebook: "Israel is facing a murderous wave of Arab terrorism. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones tonight, and I pray for the recovery of the wounded."

"The security forces are at work. We will fight terrorism with persistence, diligence and an iron fist. They will not move us from here. We will win," the prime minister declared.