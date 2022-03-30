Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on all Israeli citizens who have a license to carry a firearm to do so now after 11 Israelis were murdered in three terrorist attacks in one week.

"Dear citizens of Israel, these days we are experiencing a wave of murderous terrorism, and as in all previous waves - this time too we will overcome, together," Bennett said.

"The IDF, the Shabak and the Israel Police have all significantly increased their intelligence coverage, in order to reach those who are planning to carry out an attack ahead of time. We will also increase the presence all over the country on weapons issues and in uniform wearers.

"Already now, the Israel Police has moved to work in an emergency format, and at the same time the IDF is reinforcing the police, as early as tomorrow morning, in 15 companies of the best officers.

"We are also recruiting Border Police companies - there are two new companies and another company for the Gaza area..

"In addition, we made a decision to establish the "Border Brigade" - this is a new thing. This is a strategic operation, beyond the current wave of terrorism, as a lesson from Operation Guardian of the Walls.

"We set up an array of immediate response based on motorcyclists - this is the force that eliminated the terrorist in Bnei Brak last night.

"To date, our forces have carried out more than 200 arrests or interrogations. The terrorist's home in Yab'ad has already been mapped ahead of demolition, and we are working to destroy it as soon as possible to produce deterrence.

"My directive is to make contact with anyone who has ever had a connection to ISIS. Just reach out to these people and take any necessary action against them, including preventive detention.

"We are also accelerating the collection of illegal weapons in Arab society, something that has accumulated in huge quantities over many, many years. Now is the time to clean it up.

"The IDF will increase its forces in Judea and Samaria and in the seam line in 15 battalions, a large amount of forces.

"From now on, regular, permanent and reserve soldiers will leave the bases for home with their weapons.

"We are also now looking at a larger framework for integrating volunteers, citizens who want to help and assist.

"What is expected of you, the citizens of Israel? Vigilance and responsibility. Keep an eye open. Whoever has a gun license, it's time to carry the gun.

"I would like to point out the heroism and courage of the late policeman Amir Khury, who I spoke to earlier with his father. Amir sought contact with the terrorist last night, and paid for it with his life. We will always remember him.

"Citizens of Israel, this is neither our first wave of terror nor our second. We have learned from the struggle. Israeli society, when it is put to the test, knows how to recover, harden and mobilize. We cannot be broken.

"I would like to express my deep appreciation to the Israeli police, the IDF soldiers and the General Security Service, who work 24/7 and give their heart and soul to restore security to all of us. Thank you."