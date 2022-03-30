Defense Minister Benny Gantz delivered remarks today following a situational assessment held today at the IDF’s Central Command HQ. The situational assessment was held together with the IDF’s Chief of the General Staff and General of the Central Command.



Minister Gantz's full speech:

“Citizens of Israel, I would first like to express my condolences to the families of the victims of the recent attacks, and to wish a speedy recovery to those who were hurt, whether in body or soul.



"The State of Israel is currently facing a murderous wave of attacks.

"Just as in the past, the perpetrators of terrorism will be met with our powerful security forces. They will face resilient citizens. The State of Israel has experienced wars, operations, and waves of terror in the past – and this time too, we will overcome.



"We are taking the defensive and offensive measures necessary to prevent further attacks. On the operational level, the IDF, under the leadership of the Chief of Staff, and in cooperation with other security organizations, is managing [Israel’s] intelligence effort and conducting operations and arrests of terrorists and their aides, wherever they may be.



"In addition, I have instructed [the IDF] to assist the Israel Police by providing equipment, supporting the absorption of troops, and deploying combat soldiers on various missions.



This morning I also signed executive arrest warrants for Israeli residents [involved in terrorist activity], and they will not be the last.



"If it will be necessary, we are prepared for the immediate recruitment of thousands of reservists who will flood the streets together with the Israel Police. We have an excellent and determined military, brave and valued police officers, and dedicated security personnel with exceptional capabilities.



"We will take all the means necessary to stop this wave of terrorism. We will restore security and stability by showing strength, wisdom and responsibility. We will act in accordance with our long-term vision and security needs.



"Israeli citizens, our security forces are deployed in order to ensure quiet and strengthen your sense of security. We are conducting operational activities and acting responsibly – with no rage or hysteria.



"We must remember – these despicable terrorists want to charge a bloody price – they want to sow fear and chaos. They seek to divide us. In this test of resilience, Israeli society will win.



"Finally, I ask all Israeli citizens to continue their routine lives while being vigilant and following the instructions of our security forces. Remember that these heinous murderers want to sow fear and polarization. In response, we will remain resilience, and most importantly secure.”