Travel agents are reporting that foreign tourists who were scheduled to visit Israel are now re-evaluating their options following a series of recent terror attacks, and especially the most recent terror attack in Bnei Brak, Israel Hayom reported.

Israel's tourism industry saw a significant rise in the past month, after the government reopened the skies completely, including to those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I received a not-insignificant number of phone calls from tourists who are worried about coming now because of the terror attacks," sources in the tourism industry told Israel Hayom. "They ask how much it will cost to cancel, what the situation is in Israel, and are afraid to come to Israel."

The site noted that the cancellations are not yet on a large scale, but other travel agents in the industry have confirmed the relatively high number of phone calls from foreign tourists asking whether it is safe to come to Israel during this period and what the conditions for cancellation are. Sources in the industry have also expressed hope that the phone calls are not indicative of a trend which will grow, following two years during which very few foreigners were allowed to enter Israel.

On the other hand, travel agents are reporting that there is nothing unusual about outgoing tourism, and the requests are continuing as usual.