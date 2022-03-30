Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) on Wednesday gave a statement alongside Austrian Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg.

“Terror has struck in Israel for the third time in a week,” Lapid said. “Five people were murdered yesterday in cold blood, among them a police officer who was killed while bravely engaging the terrorist, preventing more casualties. Our hearts are with the families of the murdered. We are praying for the well-being of the wounded.”

“Last night, we held a security situational assessment with the Police Commissioner, the Chief of General Staff, the head of the Israel Security Agency, and senior security officials. We decided to raise our alert level to its highest level since the Guardian of the Walls operation, and to significantly reinforce forces in the field.”

“Our best weapon against terror, is the resilience of Israeli society. We will withstand this wave of terror like we withstood wars and intifadas. In the face of difficult scenes, we must unite and maintain fortitude.”

“My friend, Alexander. I wish I was able to welcome you today in a way that suits a great friend of Israel such as yourself. Instead, we are meeting on a difficult and painful day. Five people were murdered yesterday by a terrorist. The third such attack in a week.”

“Our meeting today, like the Negev Summit earlier this week with the Secretary of State and the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, the UAE, Morocco, and Bahrain… is the best response to terror. Peace and friendship are the alternative to violence and chaos.”