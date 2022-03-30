Israeli media personality and Channel 13 television host Avri Gilad called on the Israeli government Wednesday to impose tough sanctions Israeli Arabs who publicly express support for terrorism.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning following a string of deadly terror attacks in Hadera, Be’er Sheva, and Bnei Brak, Gilad wrote that any Israeli Arab who takes to social media to condone terrorism should be fired from their job and expelled from any university or other institute of higher education they may be attending.

“Any Arab who posts a comment supporting terrorism needs to be fired instantly, removed from college, and lose their driver’s license.”

Gilad also called for Palestinian Arabs who take to social media to praise terrorists to be barred from entering Israel.

“Any Palestinian [who posts in favor of terror] should lose their entry permit to Israel, along with their family.”

“The [Jewish] holiday [Purim] of giving gifts to the needy has become the holiday of Jewish blood – Rama-dam,” Gilad continued, creating a portmanteau of the Islamic holiday of Ramadan and the Hebrew word for blood [dam].

Comedian and television personality Hanoch Daum also took to Facebook to respond to the recent wave of attacks, writing: “I don’t know anything about security or what we need to do, but I do know that we did not come here to be slaughtered, to have our women and children slaughtered in the streets. Jewish blood will not be cheap.”