Rabbi Avishai Yechezkel Zt"l, 29, a graduate of Yeshivas Mishkanos HaTorah, taught in Talmud Torah Or Dovid.

He was tragically murdered tonight in Bnei Brak, by a despicable terrorist in front of his petrified wife.

He left behind a two year old son, and an expectant wife.

The widow, wife of the talented Rav Avishai, is terribly distraught, and broken, and is emotionally pleading for help at this difficult time when the bread winner of the family, and her emotional support, has been tragically taken from her.

Click here to support the family