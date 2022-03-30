Thousands of mourners gathered in the Ponevezh Cemetery in Bnei Brak in central Israel Wednesday morning to pay their final respects to Rabbi Avishai Yehezkel, one of the victims killed in Tuesday evening’s deadly Arab terror attack in Bnei Brak.

The twenty-nine-year-old rabbi and father, a native of Bnei Brak, was among five people killed during the terrorist rampage on the streets of Bnei Brak, carried out by a Palestinian Authority resident from the town of Ya’bad, near Jenin in northern Samaria.

Rabbi Yehezkel was gunned down during the attack just outside of his apartment building, moments after he took his two-year-old son out for a walk before putting him to bed.

The victim’s brother, Rabbi Ovadia Yehezkel eulogized Rabbi Avishai, saying: “Last night the world turned upside down. This is such a terrible loss.”

“You called me and told me that you heard gunfire. You were afraid for my safety, you told me ‘Stay indoors’. And then I didn’t hear any more from you.”

“You cared more about us than about yourself. You shielded your child with your own body. You always made sacrifices. You always loved. You always made me happy – and your siblings, and your nieces and nephews. You were simply wonderful.”